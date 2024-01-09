Rupee gains 11 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.39. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs283.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 21 paisas to close at Rs307.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of 58 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.25 compared to the last closing of Rs356.67. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 76.58 and Rs 75.00 respectively.