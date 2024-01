SUKKUR - Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous columnist Anita Shah. In a statement, the VC said that the deceased was considered with respect and honour in the social fabric of the society. He condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.