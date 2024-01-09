Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC rejects request to stay SJC proceeding against Justice Mazahar Naqvi

SC rejects request to stay SJC proceeding against Justice Mazahar Naqvi
Web Desk
9:29 PM | January 09, 2024
National

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request to stay the proceeding of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the petition of Justice Naqvi.

During the hearing, the court rejected the request to stay the proceeding of SJC against Justice Mazahar and instructed him to file the petition with amendment.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for indefinite period.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024