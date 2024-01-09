Sindh CM issues directive to officials to control crime, maintain law in provincial areas

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Monday issued directives to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) for taking immediate measures to control crime and maintain law and order situation in the provincial areas. He directed the IGP to take action against those police officers who had failed to maintain peace and tranquility in their respective duty areas. He said that steps should be taken to stop kidnapping and other criminal activities being reported in different parts. He said that DIGs and SSPs should take notice of heinous activities in Sukkur and Larkana ranges. Expressing concerns over rising criminal cases, he ordered the IGP to take action against the officers concerned on duty who are unable to maintain law and order situation in their areas. He also directed the IGP to immediately recover the abducted persons and present a report without delay.