STEVTA MD for traders’ collaboration to enhance functioning of technical institutes, vocational centres

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Managing Director (MD) of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Munawar Ali Mithani, visited the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and met with the chamber President Adeel Siddiqui.

During the meeting, he expressed a desire to collaborate with HCCI to further enhance the functioning of technical institutes and vocational centres.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with industries to create more employment opportunities for skilled graduates. 

According to a statement issued on Monday, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui welcomed the MD STEVTA and acknowledged the authority’s current performance while highlighting the potential for further improvement. He noted that traditional training programmes often result in a shortage of technically skilled individuals in industries and there is a need to revise the curriculum to incorporate modern sciences, enabling skilled individuals to actively contribute to industrial growth. HCCI is actively engaged in academiaindustry liaison to address these challenges.

The meeting was attended by representatives from HCCI, including Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi, Vice President Ovais Khan and members Muhammad Danish Khan and Ahsan Naghar. The Regional Director STEVTA Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Director Altaf Shaikh, Assistant Manager CPC Kamran Ali Zai, Director Monitoring Saqib Khokhar and others were also present on the occasion.

