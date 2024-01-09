Tuesday, January 09, 2024
The greenhouse effect

January 09, 2024
I wish to draw attention to a paramount issue causing numerous hardships worldwide, one that is often overlooked—the greenhouse effect. People subject themselves to various circumstances and difficulties by ignoring and neglecting this significant challenge. The primary contributors to the greenhouse effect are our own activities, including the use of fire, gases, liquids, and more. While the impact is felt significantly in Pakistan, its effects are paramount on a global scale and in the realm of globalisation.

Regrettably, the world’s economic and political systems have failed to address this alarming matter. Therefore, I implore the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action against this prevalent and critical issue.

JIHAND SABIR, Karachi.

