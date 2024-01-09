Tribals demand basic facilities before polls

Khyber - Residents of Loy-Shelman, the remote and bordering areas of tehsil Landi Kotal, have asked the political parties’ candidates to resolve their problems prior to seeking votes in the upcoming general election.

A meeting of Qaumi Masail Committee (QMC), Landi Kotal was held in Angaran ground, Loy-Shelman the previous day which was attended by people from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza Shelmani and office-bearers of QMC including Ilyas Shinwari, Kaleemullah and others said that in the past the areas had been totally neglected and it lacked all basic needs. Roads are in dilapidated condition while the locals in this modern era transport have to take their patients 25km away to Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal for treatment because of a shortage of medical facilities in their area that is unfair, they said.

They further said that unscheduled power breakdowns have turned their lives miserable while the womenfolk have to travel for miles to fetch a bucket of potable water to meet their needs. Previous parliamentarians neglected the area and never initiated a single plan to address problems of the people, they regretted.

They threatened that until providing basic facilities they would never cast their votes in the upcoming election, to be scheduled on 08 February, 2024.

It is worth to mention that district Khyber has one National Assembly seat (NA-27) and three Provincial Assembly seats (PK-69, PK-70 and PK- 71).