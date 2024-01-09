Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif ’s nomination papers

LAHORE - An appellate tribunal on Monday reserved verdict on an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the appeal and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the appeal, stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election. He argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif’s papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, an appellate tribunal on Monday allowed Mian Muhammad Azhar, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, to contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-129 (Lahore). The tribunal allowed appeal against rejection of Mian Muhammad Azhar’s nomination papers after setting aside the decision of the returning officer.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal filed by Mian Muhammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers by the returning officer for NA-129. During the proceedings, a counsel for the Election Commission apprised the tribunal that Anti- Corruption Establishment had registered a case against Mian Muhammad Azhar. However, the counsel for appellant argued that mere registration of a case did not disqualify any one from contesting the election, as per election rules. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the returning officer’s decision and accept the nomination papers of his client. It is pertinent to mention here that the tribunal dismissed an appeal of Hammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-129, on Sunday.