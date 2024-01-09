Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Multan police arrested two accused involved in robberies and motorcycle lifting activities and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and some cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Wajahat and his accomplice Usman were arrested by Shah Rukn-e-Alam police and ongoing investigations helped police trace some 11 motorcycle theft cases. Police recovered seven motorcycles, Rs 210,000 looted cash and a pistol from the accused. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Anum Tajammul, SHO Muhammad Sarfraz and his team for the successful operation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024