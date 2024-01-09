Two criminals arrested with 7 stolen motorcycles

MULTAN - Multan police arrested two accused involved in robberies and motorcycle lifting activities and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and some cash from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Wajahat and his accomplice Usman were arrested by Shah Rukn-e-Alam police and ongoing investigations helped police trace some 11 motorcycle theft cases. Police recovered seven motorcycles, Rs 210,000 looted cash and a pistol from the accused. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Anum Tajammul, SHO Muhammad Sarfraz and his team for the successful operation.