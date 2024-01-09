Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Two drug dealers arrested carrying 15kg hashish

APP
January 09, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dera ismail khan  -   The Dera police on Monday claimed to have arrested two inter-provincial drug dealers recovering 15-kilogram grams of hashish from their possession here in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran foiled a drugs smuggling bid.

The police team stopped a car (AYV-225) for checking and recovered 15 kilogram hashish and arrested two members of inter-provincial smugglers group named Saif Ullah son of Muhammad Akram, resident of Qila-Abdullah and Muhammad Ali son of Saleh Muhammad, resident of Pashin district.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP

