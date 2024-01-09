Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two more passengers test positive for Covid at Karachi airport

Two more passengers test positive for Covid at Karachi airport
Web Desk
3:13 PM | January 09, 2024
Top Stories, National

Two passengers tested positive for a new variant of Covid-19, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh health department spokesperson, more passengers, who landed at Karachi airport from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, tested positive for Covid’s new variant.

The passengers belong to Kech, Balochistan and Hyderabad, Sindh, the department said and added both have been advised to quarantine at their homes.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan in his statement said authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

In response to the emergence of JN1, Border Health Services, alongside national and provincial health authorities and laboratories, are on high alert to ensure robust disease surveillance.

Rigorous screening measures have been implemented across entry and exit points at international airports.

The minister said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

Cricketing legends and renowned commentators set to call DP World ILT20 Season 2

He stated that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations. He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population have already been vaccinated.

 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024