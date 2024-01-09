Two more passengers test positive for Covid at Karachi airport

Two passengers tested positive for a new variant of Covid-19, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh health department spokesperson, more passengers, who landed at Karachi airport from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, tested positive for Covid’s new variant.

The passengers belong to Kech, Balochistan and Hyderabad, Sindh, the department said and added both have been advised to quarantine at their homes.

Earlier, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan in his statement said authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

In response to the emergence of JN1, Border Health Services, alongside national and provincial health authorities and laboratories, are on high alert to ensure robust disease surveillance.

Rigorous screening measures have been implemented across entry and exit points at international airports.

The minister said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

He stated that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations. He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population have already been vaccinated.





