Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Two teachers succumbed to cold in KP

APP
January 09, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The severe cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides badly disrupting routine life, has also caused fatalities in some areas as two teachers succumbed to cold in the province on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a teacher at Secondary School, Kichi Payand, Dera Ismail Khan fell to the ground due to a severe cold. The teacher was rushed to hospital but he could not survive.

In another incident, in Mardan, the teacher of Government High School Gujjar Abad fell on the ground soon after reaching the school on his bike. He died on the spot. The severe cold has also caused a fall in the attendance of students at various schools.

APP

