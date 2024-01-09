Woman, 35, dead after plunging from rooftop of café

LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a café in Defence B, here on Monday. The victim, Alina, was at the café when she climbed up to the rooftop and jumped from it. She fell down on a car and received serious injuries. The victim immediately was moved to a hospital for treatment. Police said that she was suffering from serious mental issues and committed similar acts before also. The investigation into the matter was underway. Meanwhile, at least 11 people died, whereas 1012 were injured in 958 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 445 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 567 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams. The analysis showed that 537 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians, and 386 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 64 RTCs and 75 victims. According to the data, 753 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 30 vans, 9 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.