11 PTI workers released from Jhelum district jail

GUJAR KHAN - Around 11 workers of PTI, who had been detained alongside over 700 others in the Jhelum district jail for alleged violations of law and order on November 26, have been released on Wednesday night after their bail pleas were approved by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad. According to sources, 192 PTI workers were released following court orders that granted their bail from ATC Islamabad. Syed Hassan Mujtaba, the superintendent of the Jhelum district jail confirmed the release of 11 additional PTI workers following the granting of bail by the anti-terrorist court, on Wednesday. Sources have confirmed that PTI 710 workers, allegedly involved in violent incidents, were transferred to the District Jail Jhelum following the November 26 protests, while 507 are still detained in the prison and are awaiting the acceptance of their bail pleas.