17 civilians kidnapped by terrorists in Lakki Marwat

In a shocking incident on Thursday morning, terrorists abducted 17 unarmed civilian workers in the area of district.

According to sources, the workers were taken hostage for extortion, and the assailants also set fire to a vehicle belonging to a local contractor at the site.

Authorities have condemned the act, stressing that such crimes against Pakistan and its citizens have no connection to religion or Islamic values.

Security forces launched an immediate operation, successfully rescuing eight of the kidnapped workers so far.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining captives, with officials expressing confidence in a swift and safe resolution.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will face justice," affirmed security officials.

The operation underscores the state’s resolve to combat terrorism and protect its people.