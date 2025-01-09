21st board meeting held at Ruda

LAHORE - 21st board meeting was held at RUDA’s Headquarters on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Shahid Ashraf Tarar. Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin presented the agenda points hovering around the concept of clean, green, sustainable and eco friendly city. RUDA’s master plan being an environmental city is weaved around everything climate positive and environment friendly. RUDA is the only upcoming city which has ingrained the benchmark of net zero carbon emission as per IPCC (inter-governmental panel on climate change) recommendations. Chaharbagh is a litmus with 30% green areas and pedestrian oriented development.

Controlling carbon and methane emissions from Mehmood Booti dump site is under way through a massive developmental initiative of a solar and conventional park at the site. Chairman also appreciated the momentum and further highlighted that the upcoming city will not only be model to emulate with in the country rather with the concept of sustainable infra structure, EV networks, smart transportation, cycling waste management and regenerative initiatives will be an international model of excellence.

Later the board approved the vision 2025 in which development projects of 88 billion were approved, which includes 10 km road connecting Chaharbagh to riverbank,

It is pertinent to mention that soon the new city will be christened with a new name delineated befitting the aspirations of people friendly and environmentally conducive development.