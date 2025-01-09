Aleem Khan visits Business Facilitation Centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation & Communications Abdul Wednesday visited the Business Facilitation Centre built in Islamabad. In this state-of-the-art centre, all facilities will be provided to the investors under one roof. Talking during the visit, the federal minister said that the construction of such a magnificent and quality Business Facilitation Center in four months is commendable where relevant officers will provide services at various counters for the convenience of investors. He added that the remaining finishing work of this center will be completed and made it functional this month while the Prime Minister will inaugurate this Business Facilitation Center next month. Federal Minister Abdul said that we have to provide maximum facilities to our investors in the shortest possible time and making it possible to provide facilities to investors faster on the model of modern and developed countries. He said that this Business Facilitation Center will have an effective monitoring system, redressal of complaints and customer suggestions. After visiting the center, Abdul , while chairing a high-level meeting, directed that work should also be started for the online provision of various facilities in this center and to ensure that the business community visiting here does not have to go around the departments later to resolve their problems. In the meeting, the federal minister was briefed that this project costing Rs 490 million is nearing completion in collaboration with the CDA and the Board of Investment while this center has been built on 12,000 square feet. He appreciated the relevant institutions for the timely and quality construction of this project.