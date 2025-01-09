Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Anti-encroachment drive carried out in Qasimabad on second day

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdon Memon  crackdown against encroachment was carried out in Qasimabad area on second consecutive day. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Hataf Siyal and Miukhtiarkar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi supervised an anti encroachment drive in Qasimabad to restore wadhy waah. According to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad  Zain-ul Aabidin Memon,implementation of state orders will be adhered to at any cost and  he is personally monitoring the whole process.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025