Bengal tiger suffers cataract disease

BAHAWALPUR - A seven-year-old Bengal tiger has been found suffering from cataract at Bahawalpur zoo, here on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson, Deputy Director (DD), Wild Life Department, Syed Usman Bukhari told media that a seven-year-old Bengal tiger had been found suffering from cataract at Bahawalpur zoo. DD Usman said that local veterinary doctor diagnosed infection type symptoms in the eye of Bengal tiger four years back. “Four years ago, veterinary doctors’ team of the Bahawalpur zoo had found Bengal tiger suffering from eye disease,” he said. The DD further said that the veterinary team of the Bahawalpur zoo provided medical treatment to the Bengal tiger, adding that but now cataract had engulfed the whole eye of the tiger. He said that an official letter had been dispatched to the authorities concerned to provide facility for getting services of foreign veterinary medical team. “We have also wrote letters to international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for the rights of animals to extend their cooperation for medical treatment of the tiger,” the DD concluded.

Meeting reviews ADP 2024-25 measures

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Special Secretary of the Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department of South Punjab Rana Muhammad Saleem regarding the ADP for 2024-25. The heads of the Bahawalpur Development Authority, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority, and Public Health Authority participated in the meeting. Officials from the Bahawalpur Development Authority and Parks and Horticulture Authority informed the meeting about the measures taken concerning the Annual Development Programme. Rana Muhammad Saleem directed that all resources be utilised for timely completion of development projects and that a comprehensive and coordinated strategy be adopted in this regard.

Measures taken for welfare of special persons reviewed

A meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Sumera Rabbani.

The meeting focused on gaining awareness of the issues faced by special individuals and reviewed the measures taken to address these issues. The ADCH said that special individuals deserve special attention. In accordance with the directives of the Punjab government, steps are being taken for the welfare of special individuals.

She stressed that following the government instructions, employment should be ensured for special individuals in the private sector according to a 3 percent quota, and a 50 per cent discount on fares should be provided for their travel.

In this regard, banners regarding the 50 per cent travel discount for special persons should be displayed at the bus stand. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Social Welfare, officials from other relevant departments, and representatives of special individuals.