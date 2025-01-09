Bilawal meets PPP leaders, discusses development and political issues

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a series of meetings with party leaders and Members of Parliament at Bilawal House on Thursday, focusing on development initiatives and political matters.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab briefed Bilawal on welfare projects initiated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and services.

Mir Shabbir Khan Bijarani, PPP’s Member of the National Assembly, discussed the pressing issues faced by the people of Kashmore during his meeting with the chairman. Similarly, Sindh Assembly member Imdad Pitafi held talks with Bilawal regarding challenges in Tando Allahyar and possible solutions.

In a separate meeting, senior PPP leader from Balochistan, Iqbal Shah, discussed the political landscape of Balochistan with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani provided an update on major development projects in Karachi, including the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway (Malir Expressway).

Additionally, PPP parliamentarians Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar, Tariq Shah Jamot, and Barrister Zameer Ghamro met with Bilawal to discuss ongoing negotiations with the government on key political matters.