BNU, FAST Cables collaborate to host seminar on green housing and sustainable urbanisation

LAHORE - FAST Cables organized the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Wednesday at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. This event served as a collaborative platform to address the critical intersection of green housing and sustainable urbanization, bringing together experts from academia and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on smart and sustainable urbanization and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included energy efficiency, transitioning to green solutions, and green financing. As the fifth most populous country in the world with the highest birth rate in the region, Pakistan faces an urgent need to adopt green initiatives and implement sustainable urbanization strategies. These efforts are vital for safeguarding the environment and ensuring food security for future generations.

The event began with welcome address by Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, who delivered the keynote address, highlighting the company’s commitment to green and sustainable innovations. Prominent speakers shared their insights and actionable strategies, including: Dr Imrana Tiwana, Head of the Initiative for Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability at BNU, Dr Jamshed Ali, Assistant Professor and JS Bank Chair (Sustainable Finance & Fintech) at BNU and Momin Imran Sheikh, an expert in sustainable urban development and smart cities.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges, and stated, “As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, Pakistan requires urgent and collective action. Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

A highlight of the event was the signing of an MoU to launch the FAST Excellence Award and the FAST Sustainability Award in BNU, aimed at recognizing and rewarding impactful initiatives that contribute to sustainability across industries. FAST Cables’ “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum marked a significant milestone in building partnerships and generating actionable ideas to combat Pakistan’s climate crisis.