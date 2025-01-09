Body Positivity Matters

In a society where appearances dictate respectability, body shaming erodes self-worth, leaving emotional scars that words cannot heal. In Pakistan, such unkind judgements are on the rise, suppressing diversity and self-acceptance. This struggle begins early for many women, with young girls, no older than fifteen, constantly comparing themselves to social media images or seeking approval from elders. These demands to conform become silent burdens, altering how individuals perceive themselves.

Body shaming pervades every aspect of life. It begins with childhood taunts about being “too thin” or “too fat” and extends to media portrayals of idealised beauty, which perpetuate unattainable standards. Comments like, “You would be so pretty if you lost some weight,” fuel insecurity. Such negativity not only undermines self-esteem but also triggers serious mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and eating disorders.

As a society, we must challenge unrealistic beauty standards and foster a culture of acceptance and self-love. Recognising people for their character and contributions, rather than their appearance, is essential. Parents must break the cycle of body image insecurities passed on to their children. Media outlets should champion diverse portrayals, promoting body positivity and inclusivity.

It is time to initiate open conversations and celebrate individuality. By embracing diversity in all its forms, we can create a Pakistan where everyone feels confident, valued, and beautiful as they are.

MUHAMMAD SHAHJAHAN MEMON,

Islamabad.