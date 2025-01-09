Thursday, January 09, 2025
Chiniot Police claim two robbers arrested in shootout

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

CHINIOT  -  The Bhowana police on Wednesday arrested two robbers in injured conditions during exchange of fire. A police spokesperson said a police team was chasing the robbers during dacoity bid when they opened fire. In retaliation, the police arrested two dacoits in injured condition and shifted them to THQ. The police also recovered two pistols from their possession, he said. The police spokesperson said two other accomplices of the robbers managed to flee from the scene.

The police had launched a search operation in the area to arrest other robbers, he added.

