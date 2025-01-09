CM distributes scholarship cheques among talented students

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday distributed scholarship cheques among the talented students of Sargodha University and directed the authorities to extend the Honhaar Scholarship program to second and third-year students as well. Speaking at the Honhaar Scholarship ceremony, the chief minister expressed pride in the youth, calling them the future of the nation. “The Honhaar Scholarship is Pakistan’s first and largest scholarship program,” she said. “I am deeply moved to see the talented sons and daughters of Sargodha University receiving recognition through the guard of honor. It is a testament to their hard work and determination. I salute the students who persevere despite limited resources and congratulate the students, parents, and teachers who have achieved this milestone.

I empathize with the financial challenges parents face in educating their children.” She emphasized that the scholarships are a reward for students’ dedication. “These scholarships are your right, not a favor,” she said. “Take pride in your achievement and share this moment with your parents. I extend my gratitude to Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Higher Education Dr. Fakhar Naveed for ensuring the success of this program.”

Highlighting the transparency of the initiative, CM Maryam said, “Scholarships are awarded solely on merit, without any discrimination. The number of scholarships has increased from 30,000 to 50,000 to ensure more students benefit. Public funds are a trust, and I am committed to using them for the welfare of the people. No political affiliation or personal recommendation influenced these scholarships. For me, every student is equal, and I approach this program as a mother, not just as a Chief Minister.”

She likened the state to a nurturing mother. “A mother cannot tolerate one child excelling while another is deprived of opportunities,” she said. “The Honhaar Scholarship ensures that no hardworking student is left behind due to financial constraints. Students from 68 disciplines, including those from 12 top-ranking private universities, are benefiting from this program.”

Maryam urged students to pursue education in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and environmental sciences. “These fields offer immediate employment opportunities,” she said. “During my visit to China, I was inspired to see fifth-grade students studying artificial intelligence. Education bridges the gap between the rich and the poor, fostering social equality. I have dedicated January to visiting educational institutions to better understand the needs of our youth. Laptops have been procured and will soon be distributed to talented students.”

The chief minister announced a project to distribute 100,000 free e-bikes to students next year. “This homeland is yours, and you are its guardians,” she said. “We must honor and protect our motherland. Every scholarship recipient should pledge loyalty to Pakistan and commit to its progress. Each child is a cornerstone of our nation’s future.”

Addressing the dangers of political manipulation, she warned the youth to stay vigilant. “Do not let anyone mislead you into acts of violence or vandalism,” she said. “Those who incite you for personal gain are not your well-wishers. Some children, misled by others, now find themselves behind bars, causing anguish to their families. Think critically and avoid becoming pawns in someone’s quest for power.”

Maryam condemned attacks on national institutions and symbols, including the desecration of the military uniform. “Our uniformed personnel make immense sacrifices for your safety,” she said. “Mocking or disrespecting them is intolerable. There’s no justification for acts like burning Jinnah House, even in the name of political differences.”

Sharing personal reflections, she said, “Despite facing personal hardships, including my mother’s passing while I was in jail, I never resorted to violence or incite others to harm public property. Respect for parents and the homeland is paramount. Politics should be about serving the people, not creating division.”

The chief minister reaffirmed her commitment to the youth, stating that scholarships and employment opportunities will continue to expand. “This is the time for every child to step forward with pride, excel in education, and contribute to Pakistan’s progress. The doors of opportunity are open to all, regardless of background, and together, we will build a brighter future for our nation.”