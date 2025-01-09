Controversy in France over celebrations marking Le Pen death

PARIS - The co-founder of France’s main postwar far-right movement Jean-Marie Le Pen divided the country even beyond the grave on Wednesday, with the government slamming celebrations that erupted nationwide after his death. Le Pen, co-founder of the National Front (FN) died on Tuesday aged 96, leaving a legacy which the French presidency said would be judged by history. The right praised his contribution to politics but the left praised the demonstrations and branded him a “fascist”. In the hours after his death, hundreds of people took to the streets in cities across France to celebrate his demise, singing, letting off fireworks and making toasts with champagne. Jubilant opponents of Le Pen cheered as they gathered in Place de la Republique in central Paris.

for what they dubbed an “apero giant” (giant aperitif), brandishing placards including “the dirty racist is dead” and “a beautiful day”.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing justifies dancing on a corpse. The death of a man, even if he is a political opponent, should inspire only restraint and dignity,” Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X.

“These scenes of jubilation are simply shameful,” he added.