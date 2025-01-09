Court declares KP CM proclaimed offender in PTI protest case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorist Court yesterday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur an absconder in connection with the case concerning protests against the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Kha.

The court of Judge Tahir Abbas Supra issued arrest warrants for the absent accused and adjourned the case until 15 January, calling for arguments on the submitted petitions.

The decision came during a case hearing related to the PTI’s protest against its founder Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also declared former Punjab Assembly parliamentarian Umar Tanveer Butt as an absconder. Meanwhile, proceedings to declare former PTI leader, Amir Kayani, as an absconder have been initiated.

The case relates to an FIR filed at I-9 Police Station in 2022, following PTI-led protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify Imran Khan from holding public office. The decision stemmed from Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of misusing his official position to sell gifts worth over Rs140 million received during his foreign visits.