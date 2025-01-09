CPEC’s crown jewel Gwadar Port lying idle, becomes another white elephant

ISLAMABAD - Gwadar Port, which is being considered the crown jewel of multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is lying idle and has become another white elephant, as the ministries/departments concerned are waiting for miracles to attract imports and have done zero marketing of the port.

By directing their imports/exports towards Gwadar Port, the Central Asian states and other countries in the region could save up to 45 percent in transportation cost, however no efforts have been made for the ministries/departments concerned to pursue these countries, noted a high level meeting on operationalisation of Gwadar Port.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Planning Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Petroleum, and other relevant departments. Representatives from embassies participated in the discussion via video link.

The minister asked the representatives of the embassies that whether they were pursued by the concerned ministry/department to use Gwadar Port as an alternate route, and their answer was in negative, a source privy to the meeting told The Nation.

The planning minister grilled the quarters concerned and said that such a strategic port which can change the fate of the people of Gwadar and Pakistan is lying idle, the source said. The minister questioned the authorities concerned: “What you have done for the operationalisation of Gwadar Port?”

The minister has directed the ministries and departments concerned to bring a business plan within three days, the source added.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that to ensure Gwadar remains competitive in the region, the minister instructed the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to conduct a detailed cost analysis for transshipment routes. He highlighted the need for competitive pricing and viable logistics solutions to attract international trade.

The minister also called for focused efforts to facilitate trade between Gulf countries and China through Gwadar, presenting it as the most economical and efficient route for imports and exports. He reiterated that the port offers the cheapest shipping options and must be marketed aggressively to the international community.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to making Gwadar a thriving regional trade hub, with all stakeholders directed to work collaboratively towards this goal.

The minister emphasized Gwadar Port’s strategic significance as one of Pakistan’s most valuable assets. He highlighted that Gwadar provides the shortest trade route to Gulf and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and has immense potential to serve as a key regional transshipment hub.

The minister noted the lack of commercial analysis and a comprehensive operational plan for Gwadar Port, calling for immediate efforts to unlock its potential. He stressed the need for a robust action plan within six months to generate trade traffic through the port. This initiative aims to create job opportunities for local residents and boost the regional economy.

He directed the preparation of marketing templates and packages showcasing Gwadar’s cost-effective trade routes and potential incentives for international businesses. These materials will be distributed through Pakistan’s embassies and missions worldwide to promote Gwadar Port on a global scale.

The minister urged the Balochistan Mining Department to develop proposals for exporting finished white marble instead of raw materials, emphasizing the importance of value addition to enhance Pakistan’s mineral exports.