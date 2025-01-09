Darren Gough returns as Lahore Qalandars’ head coach for PSL 10

have officially announced the appointment of legendary English fast bowler as their Head Coach for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Gough, who previously had a successful stint with the team during the inaugural Global Super League in 2024, guided the Qalandars to the tournament finals. His return has reignited excitement among fans as he aims to lead the squad to their first PSL title.

The 54-year-old brings extensive experience from his illustrious career as England's top ODI wicket-taker and his post-retirement roles in cricket commentary, coaching, and management. Gough expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the team's passion and his determination to achieve new heights with the Qalandars.

Sameen Rana, Team Director of , praised Gough’s leadership and experience, expressing confidence in his ability to inspire the players for .

In related news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rescheduled the draft for January 13 at Huzuri Bagh, Lahore. The revised pick order includes significant changes to draft categories, streamlining selections across Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver tiers. hold the first pick in the Platinum 1 category.

Although originally planned for Gwadar, the draft was relocated due to logistical challenges, with the PCB confirming Gwadar as a key stop for the PSL 2025 Trophy Tour.