DC Jamshoro visits Sehwan, reviews development projects

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, visited Sehwan Sharif, where he inspected various development projects and institutions. During his visit, DC Jamshoro, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sehwan, Waqas Maluk, toured several schools in Sehwan, checking on teacher attendance and reviewing the ongoing work at the Ural Head Regulator and National Highway bridge, currently under construction. He emphasized the importance of completing the repair work before Urs Mubarak to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims. DC Jamshoro also visited the PPHI Hospital, where Zakir Hussain Samo, District Manager of PPHI Sehwan, conducted a thorough inspection and briefed him on the arrangements made for the Urs Mubarak of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The DC praised the hospital administration for their efficient management.