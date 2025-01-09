As we step into 2025, it is imperative to reflect on the past year—a year that brought both remarkable achievements and formidable challenges to Pakistan’s digital journey. Issues such as digital violence, cyberterrorism, online polarisation, digital authoritarianism, weak cyber laws, and internet disruptions defined much of 2024. The roots of these challenges lie in several factors: high internet penetration (with 45.7% of the population online), widespread mobile connectivity (77.8% of the population owns mobile phones), the pervasive influence of social media (29.5% actively use it), the state’s desire to regulate cyberspace, and alarmingly low levels of digital literacy.

While digital technologies have significantly enhanced convenience in our daily lives, they have also introduced critical challenges. Among these, the inability to disconnect from screens and embrace a more mindful existence looms large. As we begin this new year, it is worth considering a digital detox. Ask yourself: Are you tired of mindlessly scrolling through your phone, often without any real purpose? Do you feel trapped in a cycle of chasing likes and comments on social media? Are you anxious about disconnecting from work but find yourself compulsively checking emails and WhatsApp messages after hours? Is your smartphone blurring the boundaries between your work and family life? Does the curated perfection of others’ lives on Instagram leave you feeling stressed or inadequate? The answers, as many of us would agree, are far from simple.

The idea of discussing digital detoxification struck me after watching a documentary on Arte.tv about high school students in Dresden, Germany, who gave up their phones for a week. This fascinating experiment, led by a history teacher, allowed students to experience “digital starvation” and reconnect with the analogue world. Their experiences ranged from withdrawal symptoms to rediscovering productivity and mindfulness. They emerged more present, connected, and capable of setting boundaries between their digital and physical lives.

The rise of constant hyperconnectivity, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, is fuelled by FOMO—the “fear of missing out.” This psychological phenomenon transcends age, compelling individuals to compare their everyday lives with the highlights others share online. FOMO drives many of us to stay glued to our screens, perpetually connected to avoid missing anything. Offshoots of this concept, such as FOBO (fear of better options), MOMO (mystery of missing out), and JOMO (joy of missing out), reflect the varied emotional responses to this hyperconnectivity. JOMO, for instance, embraces the positive aspects of deliberately missing out to protect mental well-being.

Research shows that FOMO and related behaviours can significantly disrupt sleep cycles, particularly through “doomscrolling”—endlessly consuming negative or trivial digital content. The blue light from screens interferes with our circadian rhythm, the internal clock regulating sleep and other essential bodily functions like hormone release and immune response. Digital detoxing can help reset this rhythm, especially if we avoid screens for at least two hours before bedtime. Beyond sleep disruption, excessive screen time can lead to eye strain, headaches, poor posture, and sedentary lifestyles, contributing to obesity and other health issues. The mental health impacts—stress, anxiety, depression, and addiction—are just as severe, making screen addiction one of the most pervasive non-drug dependencies worldwide.

In our digital-first world, where smartphones and smartwatches dominate, complete disconnection may seem impossible. However, setting boundaries is achievable. Studies from the University of Pennsylvania reveal that limiting social media use to just 30 minutes daily can reduce symptoms of depression, stress, and loneliness. While this may seem counterintuitive to those who use social media to combat loneliness, the reality is often the opposite. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health issues, particularly stress and depression, have risen by 13% annually, affecting 280 million people worldwide. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) are significant contributors to this crisis. In Pakistan, where YouTube is the most popular platform, comprehensive data on the health effects of excessive digital device use remains scarce.

Promoting digital hygiene is critical. As an advocate for digital literacy, I believe in the need for strategies at both macro and micro levels to enhance individuals’ understanding of digital content. Now is the time to encourage everyone to revisit their digital habits and prioritise detoxification by stepping away from the virtual world and reconnecting with the real one.

Globally, various strategies for digital detoxification have shown success in improving mental and physical well-being. Unfortunately, such mindful practices are rarely discussed or implemented in Pakistan. Based on these global practices and my own observations, I propose a few practical steps for achieving a digital detox:

First, set a strict screen-time curfew. Apps that monitor screen usage can act as a wake-up call. For example, despite being a busy working mother, I was shocked to discover that I spent 3.5 hours daily on my phone. Research suggests that adults should aim for an average of two hours of recreational screen time daily, outside work and school obligations.

Second, turn off non-essential push notifications. Features like Instagram’s sleep mode, which disables notifications for 12 hours, can help. To reduce the effects of blue light, shift your phone to grayscale or night mode. Make your bed a tech-free zone, keeping phones away from the bedside. Replace doomscrolling with reading—a book on your nightstand can be a more gratifying alternative.

Third, use technology for good. Replace aimless scrolling with microlearning. Apps offering book summaries or short courses can turn idle moments into productive ones.

Fourth, designate digital-free hours. Avoid using devices during mealtimes and focus on engaging with those around you. Similarly, disconnect during exercise or walks to reconnect with nature. Many global meditation plans advocate for tech-free weekends to revive connections with the physical world.

Fifth, protect your body. Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. Prevent issues like “text neck” by holding devices at eye level and vary the way you type. Regular breaks are essential to avoid the physical toll of digital overuse.

Finally, cultivate gratitude. A daily gratitude journal can help you focus on the present moment and reduce the compulsion to check devices constantly.

The goal of a digital detox is not to impose rigid rules but to cultivate conscious, intentional choices that allow us to control technology rather than let it control us. This practice encourages mindfulness and a deeper connection to the physical world. The choice is ours: Will we embrace digital fasting to become more present and fulfilled, or will we remain digital zombies, letting life pass us by?

Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq

The writer is the Chairperson and Associate Professor at the Department of Media & Development Communication, University of the Punjab, Lahore.