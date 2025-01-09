Thursday, January 09, 2025
Donald Blome calls on Dr Musadik Malik

January 09, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, paid a farewell call to the Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday.   During the meeting, the Federal Minister extended his best wishes to the outgoing ambassador and congratulated him on completing his tenure in Pakistan, according to a news release.   “Pakistan values its relationship with the United States,”  said Dr. Malik. He also appreciated the Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.   Both sides reiterated their commitment to further enhancing the partnership, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation in mutual areas of interest.

