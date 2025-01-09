ECP delists contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder . The case, which was scheduled to be heard on January 15, will now be rescheduled, with a new hearing date to be announced later.

The contempt case, initially filed by the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, accuses and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry of using derogatory language against the election commission. Both leaders were formally indicted on January 3, 2024.

The case dates back to August 2022, when the ECP issued notices to PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the electoral body and its chief. The political leaders reportedly criticized the commission, branding it a “subsidiary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.”

Separately, on Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a request by to speak with his sons, Sulaiman and Qasim Khan. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, also granted permission for a medical checkup for the PTI founder. The court has decided to hold daily hearings in the case starting January 13.

Additionally, PTI leader Usman Dar was granted permission to travel abroad from January 13 to February 21.

It is noteworthy that on December 5, 2024, and 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in connection with the GHQ attack case.




