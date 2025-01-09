ECP dismisses disqualification reference against Saifullah Abro

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the disqualification reference filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro.

The reference was initiated by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Shahadat Awan, who questioned Abro’s eligibility for the technocrat seat in the Senate. The ECP, in a verdict delivered by a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared Abro eligible to retain his seat.

The case originated from tensions between the two senators following a heated exchange during a Senate session on September 5, 2022. Despite an attempt by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani to mediate, the conflict escalated, prompting Awan to file the reference, which was later referred to the ECP.

The ECP ruled in accordance with Article 63 of the Constitution, which allows the electoral body to adjudicate questions of disqualification within 90 days of receiving a reference.