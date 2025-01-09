Enhanced Pak-China cooperation to combat terrorism stressed

Lahore - Experts on security and counter-terrorism have emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and China to combat the threat of terrorism, which they argued is impeding progress on economic initiatives and projects between the two countries.

Dr Naveed Elahi, former Joint Director General of the Intelligence Bureau and currently the Dean of the National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP), and Amir Rana, the President of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPPS), were speaking at Beaconhouse National University (BNU)’s Centre for Policy Research (BCPR) in Lahore, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The session, moderated by former Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan, who now heads the BCPR, was attended by leading academics and researchers in the field of counter-terrorism. The presentations of the two speakers were followed by a question-and-answer session.

In his remarks, Dr Naveed Elahi traced the progressive growth of terrorism in Pakistan over the past several decades, citing multiple factors with political, societal, and economic dimensions.

He noted that terrorism, which began primarily as sectarian violence, received ideological stimulus from the Afghan Jihad in the 1980s and the Taliban insurgency against the US and NATO presence in that country.

He added that the emergence of organizations like Al-Qaeda and Daesh has provided a global umbrella of support and patronage to regional terrorist groups like TTP and BLA.

Dr Elahi acknowledged that the TTP has continued to intensify its operational capacity to cause more harm to Pakistan’s interests, particularly by targeting Chinese projects and personnel in recent years. In this regard, he explained how governments in Pakistan have been making efforts to counter the attacks by the TTP and BLA, but due to gaps and a lack of consistency in the approach to tackling this menace, the number of attacks and the resulting damage have continued to increase.

Security expert Amir Rana said that the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the modern age of social and IT-based media cannot be fought through the security-based approach of the past. He added that the state must stay ahead of the thinking and publicity campaigns of terrorist groups, who continue to bombard the population with disinformation. The authorities, therefore, must build an environment in which the population perceives the government’s policies and measures as pro-people.

Both security experts suggested the need for deepening Pakistan’s engagement with China to create effective counter-terrorism cooperation mechanisms, with the aim of overcoming the current challenges posed by the rise in terrorist attacks on Chinese workers in Pakistan.