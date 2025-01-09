Father arrested for attempting to kill daughter over marriage choice

A tragic incident was averted in Okara when a father attempted to kill his daughter for marrying against the family's wishes. Acting swiftly on an emergency call, the Virtual Women Police Station ensured the safety of the young couple by coordinating a rapid police response.

According to reports, the father arrived at his daughter's home, armed with a weapon, intending to harm her. Timely intervention by the police led to the rescue of the couple, the arrest of the accused, and the registration of a case against him.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) praised the swift action and urged women facing threats or violence to contact emergency services by dialing 15. In serious situations, women can also reach out to the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate support and protection.