GDA declares 2025 as ‘Year of Gwadar’

ISLAMABAD - The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) has declared 2025 as the “Year of Gwadar” in light of the commencement of three mega projects under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, which completes its first phase from 2017 to 2025.

The development took effect during a GDA high-powered meeting chaired by GDA chairman Shafqat Anwar Shahwani, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

The meeting finalised a plan to expand the urban development area to 118.0 sq km.

It also greenlighted the connectivity of the East Bay Expressway to the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

Pakistan and China jointly approved the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan during the 9th JCC meeting held on November 5, 2019.

A GDA official told Gwadar Pro that the three mega projects include the Central Business District (CBD), Gwadar Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), and New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA).

“The year 2025 will see progress on the work of the Central Business District in Gwadar, spreading over an area of 12.3 square kilometers, with an estimated cost of Rs84-90 billion,” he revealed.

He said that the Central Business District in Gwadar will be developed over 10 years and is estimated to generate Rs400 billion in profit.

Being cognizant of environmental concerns in development, he mentioned that there are plans for a solar park, as well as various on- and off-grid solutions to meet the city’s energy demand.

“The creation of the Gwadar Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) will increase opportunities for both inclusive and exclusive trade.

A key impact will be the establishment of tax-free zones that will boost local growth and create jobs,” he added.