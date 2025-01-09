Gold prices in Pakistan continue to rise

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded their third consecutive increase on Thursday, aligning with global market trends.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,300 per tola, settling at Rs278,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,114, reaching Rs238,597.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $13 to reach $2,665 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the local market remained steady at Rs3,350 per tola.