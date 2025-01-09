Growth at risk unless electricity price brought down to Rs15 per unit: PM

KARACHI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan has attained favourable macroeconomic indicators and now it is incumbent upon government functionaries, investors, exporters, and all stakeholders to collaborate synergistically for further strengthening the economy while the comprehensive integration of the entire economy via an e-governance system would be executed.

He said this while sharing his views at the inauguration ceremony of Faceless Customs Assessment System (Central Appraising Unit), at South Asia Terminals Pakistan (SAPT), during his day-long visit to the port city.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, Ali Perez Malik and other notables were also present on the occasion.

He said that the macroeconomic indicators like our exports which increased by 11 percent while the Information Technology – IT Exports that registered 34 percent increase, are positive.

The prime minister congratulated the Finance Minister, FBR, Karachi Port and the Customs department on behalf of the government on the successful launching of Faceless Customs Assessment System.

He also lauded the young officers of the Customs Department and said they are serving Pakistan and this is after 77 years that these officers have achieved the accomplishment that the nation expected and whose occurrence was an inevitable process for the economic development and prosperity of the country. Now faceless interaction between importers and the Customs department officials has started, he appreciated.

He said that with the launching of this project, now the Goods Declarations time of a consignment is 10 minutes and if there are more than one items are part of the consignment, it may take 15 to 20 minutes.

The prime minister said that it is very gratifying that in just three weeks, the Bill Of Entry (BOE) time has been reduced from 42 hours to 19 hours during the experimental phase of this project. The average BOE time of 19 hours is a great achievement and it is hoped that the target of 12 hours average time, as per target assigned by him, will also be achieved with further improvement. The Feel Good Factor of importers regarding this project is 88 percent, which is very good, he noted.

He suggested that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, who were also in attendance, should conduct a third-party evaluation of this project through the IT experts. He said that in the last nine months, the focus on FBR Reforms, are yielding good results.

He said that the officials and staff of the Customs department who will make additional recovery with their honesty, dedication and hard work, will also be considered for giving 10 percent cash reward of the total recovery, and a formula would be devised for it.

PM said that we have already achieved the revenue target that we had set for this fiscal year under the commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that we also have to reduce electricity prices and we will also talk to the provinces in this regard so that the provinces are also given responsibility. He said that until the price of electricity per unit does not come down to Rs 15 to 20 per unit, agriculture and exports cannot develop.

Earlier, the prime minister visited the Faceless Customs Assessment System (Central Appraising Unit), at the SAPT here.

‘Pakistan Stock Exchange’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to take forward the agenda of economic stabilisation and reforms stating that the vigorous collective efforts resulted in macro level stability and ‘now we have to convert it into sustainable economic growth.’

The prime minister was addressing to a ceremony held here at the Pakistan Stock Exchange to mark the exceptional performance of PSX and becoming the top stock market in the world.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, Governor and Chief Minister Sindh, Chairperson PSX Shamshad Akhtar and distinguished business and trade personalities.

The prime minister felicitated the PSX for achieving the tail-winds and stressed on sustaining the momentum as our actual target is economic growth with prudent utilisation of immense natural resources and skills and expertise of experienced business and trade leaders so that we could lead the country to path of progress and prosperity and preventing the economy from the boom and bust cycles.

He said Karachi the city of lights was nerve centre of Pakistan’s economy and feedback and suggestions of the investors of the city would prove beneficial for boasting the growth. The government will welcome tangible proposals and recommendations by the business community for actualising the export led growth.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of progressive taxation and structural reforms and said that Pakistan had a target of enhancing the tax to GDP ratio to 10.6 percent under the commitments with IMF but we have taken the ratio to 10.8% that is a major achievement. “We need to honour IMF commitments — we can’t just say tata bye bye (dismiss the programme on a whim) once we take off. We will say goodbye to it forever once the time is right,” he said. Expressing satisfaction on significant decrease in the policy rate from 22% to 13%, he noted that there was more space available to further decrease it but any such move must be made in a prudent and cautious manner.

He highlighted the growth opportunities in agriculture, mines and minerals sectors and said foreign investors who recently visited the country shown interest to bring investment and technology to Pakistan. We want to utilise the natural resources for promoting manufacturing in the country and employment generation with a strategy of taking the Pakistan to new heights, he maintained.

Referring to the privatization process and structural reforms in public sector entities, the PM said that state owned entities made losses of billions of rupees in previous years. He outlined that government was committed to ensure complete transparency in privatization of PIA and other organizations and following the endeavor process of outsourcing of certain services at Islamabad International Airport was completed in transparent manner recently.

The Deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, speaking at the occasion said that the sapling planted nine years ago with initiative of merger of stock markets of the country has grown into a gigantic tree and we are getting the best result of it today with remarkable performance being recognized across the world.

Stressing on the need of creating secondary market on the lines of advanced and strong economies he urged the business community to rise up to the challenges and create market opportunities so that national economy could achieve resilience and be able to absorb the shocks and reliance on foreign resources could be subsided.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif led PDM government steered the country out of serious economic challenges and today we are among the rapidly stabilizing economies.

The prime minister always focus on practical approach and implementation of policies and the country is moving ahead under his able leadership, he said and anticipated that situation will further ameliorate in the coming years.

The federal minister for finance and revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb reflecting on sizable improvements in economic indicators said that government is actively pursuing its agenda of decreasing inflation, supporting export led growth and bringing reforms in tax, energy, public sector entities, pensions, civil service and other important sectors.

The finance minister also spoke on right sizing initiatives aimed at improving service delivery and cutting down expenditures of federal as well as provincial governments and said that the much needed structural reform were being implemented in a phased manner.

He felicitated the PSX on remarkable performance and underscored the importance of capital and monetary markets in sustainable development of a country. The finance minister also assured to start pre-budget consultation with all the stakeholders in the coming month so that their proposals could be acquired and incorporated in budget making process.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Stock Exchange Farukh Sabzwari, in his welcome address highlighted exceptional performance of PSX, China’s strategic investment and partnership, key features and proposals for further growth of the capital market.

Later, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with DPM Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Aurangzeb, CM and Governor Sindh, chairperson and CEO of PSX struck the gong to mark the remarkable performance of PSX.

Govt committed to ensure healthcare facilities to people: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government was committed to ensure optimum healthcare facilities to people, as these were the foundation for a thriving society and hallmark of clinical excellence, professionalism and ethics. Addressing at the launching ceremony of the Aga Khan University Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines AKU Auditorium, the PM said it was an honour and privilege to be here at the Aga Khan University, a beacon of knowledge and innovation with its unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

Aga Khan University (AKU) Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines—a groundbreaking, US GRADE-endorsed resource providing evidence-based recommendations that are expected to directly improve healthcare outcomes for over 21 million people in Pakistan and avert an estimated 280,000 deaths annually.

Prime Minister said the launch of the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a landmark achievement that reflected this institution’s resolve to elevate standards of healthcare.

PM also commended the legacy of the Aga Khan family towards supporting initiatives for the social and economic uplift of our country.

He said AKU’s Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines was a valuable resource that could serve as a guiding manual for hospitals and health facilities to provide people with the high-quality, evidence-based care they deserve, which was also the vision of his government.

He expressed the optimism that the University would continue to work closely with government institutions and professional organizations to ensure that such practice guidelines were widely distributed and readily accessible.

The prime minister said country’s healthcare system was unfortunately riddled with many hurdles and challenges, such as limited access to quality care in rural areas, shortages of skilled professionals, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The quality healthcare for all Pakistanis had always been a critical priority for him, as reflected in Punjab’s exemplary track record during his tenure as Chief Minister, he said, adding “from establishing world-class tertiary care hospitals like

Sheikh Zayed to equipping every district with advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI machines, we made significant strides.”

He said Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) had also been launched, with the aim to provide advanced care, promote prevention, offer top-tier education, and foster research to bridge science and clinical practice for all, irrespective of specific distinctions.

He said PKLI was the first public sector hospital in South Asia to achieve the highest accreditation in healthcare awarded by Joint Commission International (JCI). More than 1200 kidney and liver transplants have been performed successfully to date, with 75% of the patients receiving free or subsidized treatment, he added.

He said “institutions of global standards and international prestige like AKU and PKLI give us hope, bridging the gap between the many challenges we face and solutions we need, and empowering our healthcare system to evolve and respond to the needs of every citizen.”

PM Shehbaz said “in today’s rapidly advancing world, the integration of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and tele-medicine into healthcare is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity.” “By embedding the best practices outlined in this manual into these advancements, we can revolutionize patient care, expand access to remote regions, and enhance outcomes for millions of Pakistanis,” he added.

The prime minister said he firmly believed that partnerships and collaborations between visionary institutions like Aga Khan University and the public sector were pivotal for transforming the healthcare landscape of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the authors, researchers and contributors of this manual and said the AKU team’s hard work and dedication to improving clinical practices will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s healthcare system. “These efforts are investments in our nation’s future — a future where every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to affordable healthcare.”

He said the Aga Khan University had established itself as a shining example of what can be achieved with vision, passion, and perseverance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the AKU Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines, a groundbreaking resource, tailored to Pakistan’s diverse healthcare landscape.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federak Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommmunication Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services on Regulation & Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Chairman of the Aga Khan University Board of Trustees Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Zakir Mahmood and President Aga Khan University (AKU) Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of Aga Khan University (AKU).

This manual reflects years of rigorous research and dedication to address Pakistan’s lack of standardised clinical practice guidelines. Using the GRADE-ADOLOPMENT methodology, it integrates global best practices with local expertise to ensure relevance. The initiative seeks to improve patient outcomes, reduce burden on tertiary care system, and strengthen the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Dr Adil Haider, Dean of AKU’s Medical College and Editor-in-Chief of the manual, explained, “This manual is more than a guide, it is a movement to transform healthcare in Pakistan. With nearly 140 guidelines addressing 80% of conditions seen in healthcare institutions in the country, this initiative is a giant leap toward ensuring every patient receives high-quality care.”

The launch coincided with an exclusive Healthcare Leadership Roundtable held in collaboration with AKU. Led by the Prime Minister the event convened 30 of the country’s most senior healthcare leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders at AKU’s Stadium Road campus to engage in a high-level dialogue to advance healthcare policy, strengthen infrastructure, and promote the adoption of evidence-based practices to address pressing healthcare challenges.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU, stated, “At AKU, we believe that healthcare is a collective responsibility. The roundtable represented a significant step towards building a stronger, more integrated healthcare system in Pakistan. By uniting key players from both the public and private sectors, we aim to shape a unified and forward-thinking vision for the country’s healthcare delivery.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, State Minister Pervez Malik, Coordinator to PM on Health Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bhart, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, President Aga Khan Foundation Sultan Ali Alana and experts in health sector were present on the occasion.