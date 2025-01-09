Thursday, January 09, 2025
IG Motorway Police calls for maximum facilitation to road users

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 09, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Inspector General of Motorway Police, Riffat Mukhtar Raja urged all officers to ensure maximum facilitation for road users, expanding the scope of road safety education, which is very much important for the awareness of commuters.

He visited the North Regional Office Islamabad after assuming charge of the National Highways and Motorway Police on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, Additional Inspector General Yasin Farooq welcomed him, and a ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Motorway Police. The IG inspected various branches of the Regional office, DIG office Motorway North Zone and received a detailed briefing on operational matters.

He expressed overall satisfaction and issued necessary directives. On the occasion, the IG remarked that timely assistance, prompt help, hard work, and adherence to the law are the hallmarks of the Motorway Police and urged that every officer and staff member must uphold these principles in their duties.

He promised that the outstanding performers will be appreciated, while negligence will be dealt with strictly. He emphasized ensuring maximum facilitation for road users. He said that strict action will be taken against traffic law violations.

