IHC issues notices on Khosa’s plea seeking removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notices on a petition filed by PTI leader Sardar Latif Khan Khosa seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and Passport Control List (PCL). A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued notices to the Secretary Ministry of Interior and others directing them to file para-wise comments. Through the instant petition, the petitioner sought directions to the respondents to remove his name from Passport Control List (PCL) / Exit Control List (ECL) / Blacklist / PNIL, etc. Counsel for the petitioner contended that earlier the petitioner was informed that his name had been placed on Stop List etc., so the petitioner filed a writ petition wherein Assistant Attorney-General recorded his statement on 23rd December, 2024, before the Division Bench of this Court, that name of the petitioner was not active on any of the stop list / watch list etc. He added that letter dated 23rd December was also issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (F.I.A.), wherein it was mentioned that name of the petitioner was found Not Active on PNIL, but subsequently when the petitioner tried to travel abroad, he was informed by authorities concerned that his name had been placed on Passport Control List (PCL).

Counsel contended that the petitioner is neither fugitive from law nor absconder and the petitioner has obtained bail in all the cases and appearing in the Courts regularly.

He added that the petitioner is senior Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Member of National Assembly, served as Governor Punjab and Attorney General for Pakistan, there is no moral, legal and ethical justification for placing his name on Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Jahangiri said in his written order that notice to the respondents with the direction to file parawise comments / reply and respondents were also directed “to depute senior officers to appear, in person, alongwith relevant record in order to assist the Court on the next date of hearing positively.”

On court’s call, Assistant Attorney General has been directed to inform the authorities concerned regarding instant order as well as earlier orders, passed by this court.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Thursday (today) for further proceedings.