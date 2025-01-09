Imran Khan spends day in Adiala Jail without meeting visitors

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder spent Thursday alone in Adiala Jail, with no visitors from his family or legal team. According to sources, the day was designated for meetings with family members and lawyers, but no one came to meet the former prime minister.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry reportedly contacted jail officials to seek permission for a meeting with the PTI founder but did not receive any response.

Earlier, PTI leader Omar Ayub criticized the government, challenging it to arrange a meeting with if it had the authority. Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, Omar Ayub accused the government of deliberately preventing PTI leaders from meeting their party chief. He claimed that officials cited the jail manual as the reason for denying access to .

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq responded to the allegations, expressing regret over the criticism from PTI leaders. He clarified that his role as Speaker is to facilitate talks between the government and opposition, not to arrange meetings with individuals.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being directed at me. Facilitating such meetings is not within my mandate,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

