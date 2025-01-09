Information Minister praises KP CM for peaceful protest approach

Federal Minister for Information commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for adopting a peaceful approach to protest, calling it a positive step toward civilised norms.

In a statement, Tarar highlighted that protests in civilised societies are conducted peacefully without causing disruptions to daily life. He noted that this marks the first instance in 10 months where Gandapur has chosen an appropriate method of demonstrating.

However, the minister also criticised Gandapur's history of violent actions, emphasizing that peaceful protests should have been the norm instead of the chaos witnessed during the incidents of November 26 and May 9.