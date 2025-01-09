Thursday, January 09, 2025
Internet slowdown in Pakistan forces relocation of WhatsApp server

Internet slowdown in Pakistan forces relocation of WhatsApp server
Web Desk
3:48 PM | January 09, 2025
International companies are relocating operations due to Pakistan's recent internet disruptions.

WhatsApp has shifted its session server routing abroad, leading to connectivity issues for users. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) attributed these problems to the relocation of WhatsApp's Content Delivery Network (CDN) outside the country.

Despite PTA's claims of improved internet services, including a two-tier rise in fixed-line rankings (now 139th globally) and a three-tier improvement in mobile internet speed (ranked 97th), businesses and users continue to face challenges.

Meanwhile, discussions between the government and Starlink for satellite service licensing are in the early stages. PTA is reviewing technical requirements, while the National Space Agency examines the proposal under the national space policy. Regulatory approvals will follow clearance from the space agency.

