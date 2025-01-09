Israel army says body of one hostage retrieved from Gaza

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its troops had recovered the body of a hostage in Gaza and brought it back to Israel following a “complex and difficult operation”. In a statement, the military said: “The troops located and recovered the body of hostage Youssef al-Zayadna from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip and returned his body to Israel”. Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz had announced that the remains of Zayadna’s son, Hamza, had also been brought to Israel. The military clarified that the son’s body had not been recovered, although “findings were located related to Hamza... which raise serious concerns for his life”.