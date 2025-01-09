Thursday, January 09, 2025
Israel army says body of one hostage retrieved from Gaza

January 09, 2025
JERUSALEM  - The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its troops had recovered the body of a hostage in Gaza and brought it back to Is­rael following a “complex and difficult operation”. In a statement, the military said: “The troops located and recovered the body of hostage Youssef al-Zayadna from an underground tun­nel in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip and returned his body to Israel”. Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Min­ister Israel Katz had an­nounced that the remains of Zayadna’s son, Hamza, had also been brought to Israel. The military clar­ified that the son’s body had not been recovered, al­though “findings were lo­cated related to Hamza... which raise serious con­cerns for his life”.

