Italian journalist Cecilia Sala freed by Iran

ROME - An Italian journalist detained in Iran last month has been freed and is on a flight back to Rome, the Italian government says. Cecilia Sala, 29, was arrested on 19 December, three days after an Iranian engineer was detained by Italian authorities in Milan on suspicion of supplying drone technology that led to the deaths of US soldiers. Reports said she had been held in solitary confinement in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison. It is unclear what led to Sala’s release, however the news was broken by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s officials who cited “intense work through diplomatic and intelligence channels”. In the Italian statement, Meloni thanked “all those who contributed to to making Cecilia’s return possible”. She had personally told Sala’s parents of her release, it added. Sala’s plane had already left Tehran and was due to arrive in Rome at 15:30 (14:30 GMT) on Wednesday, according to Ansa news agency. Her partner, fellow journalist Daniele Raineri, told Ansa: “I spoke to her and she told me ‘I’ll see you soon’, she was emotional and overjoyed.” Cecilia Sala’s detention in prison in Tehran outraged Italians and has dominated headlines since her employer, podcast company Chora Media, broke the news of her arrest on 27 December.