Jailed Imran Khan allowed to speak to his sons by phone

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved the requests regarding medical examination of PTI founder and his telephonic conversation with his sons.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi pertaining to attack on GHQ on May 9. The court indicted one more accused Shaheer Sikandar in the case. A total of 118 accused had been indicted out of 119 in the said case. During hearing of the case, Adiala Jail’s Superintendent in his response stated that PTI founder’s telephonic conversation couldn’t done constantly.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Omar Ayub filed a plea seeking provision of case record while accused Ajmal Sajid and Malik Ansar submitted acquittal petitions to the court.

During hearing, the prosecution prayed the court to conduct daily basis hearing on the case after January 13, which was approved by the judge. The court also approved the applications for medical checkup of PTI founder and PTI founder’s conversation with his sons on telephone.

Also, a special court on Wednesday testified the fifth witness in Toshakhan-II case against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case wherein the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Talat Mehmood.

The court had testified a total of five witnesses in the said case while the cross examination against the three were also completed. During hearing, the cross examination against the witness Banyamin couldn’t be completed. PTI founder’s Salman Safdar requested the court to grant permission for cross examination on coming Friday.

However, prosecutor opposed the request and said that the lawyers of the accused are present in the court and can do the cross examination now. The prosecution sought permission from the court to present two more witnesses for testimony on next hearing. The NAB officials Qaiser Mehmood and Shafqat were among the witnesses. The court, however, adjourned the case till January 10.