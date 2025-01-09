JI chief announces nationwide protest against power tariffs

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman criticized the government on Thursday for failing to reduce electricity tariffs while approving significant salary hikes for public representatives and increasing administrative expenses.

Speaking to the media, he announced a countrywide protest starting January 17.

He pointed out that despite repeated promises over the past six months, there has been no progress in lowering power tariffs. Hafiz Naeem also questioned why commodity prices and the US dollar exchange rate remain high, despite claims of economic improvement.

He condemned the purchase of luxury vehicles for officials and the 23% rise in administrative expenses, calling it a stark contrast to the public's hardships.