Thursday, January 09, 2025
JUI-F observes strike in Quetta against ‘rigging’ in by-polls

NEWS WIRE
January 09, 2025
QUETTA  -  The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) observed strike in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan on Wednesday to protest alleged rigging in by-polls for the provincial assembly seat.

According to details, JUI-F workers blocked some roads and highways including Quetta-Karachi highway in Khuzdar near Koshak. The party workers also blocked the national highway near Police station Sona Khan in Quetta. In district Nushki, a main highway adjoining Quetta-Taftan has also been blocked. The strike was originally planned for Tuesday but has been postponed to Wednesday due to the suspension of mobile phone services in Quetta by the provincial government.

