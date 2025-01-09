Thursday, January 09, 2025
Karachi faces icy winds as Sindh braces for another cold spell

12:59 PM | January 09, 2025
Karachi experienced a cold night with icy winds from Quetta bringing the minimum temperature to 8°C, while the feel-like temperature dropped to 6°C. Weather experts predict a brief respite before another frosty spell begins on January 12.

Most of Sindh faced cold and dry conditions last night, with light to medium fog in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and nearby areas. Gusty winds are expected this afternoon.

The Met Office reported temperatures feeling 2-4°C colder due to northeastern winds blowing at 5-15 km/h. Mithi recorded Sindh’s lowest temperature at 1°C, with a forecast of minus-1°C tomorrow.

