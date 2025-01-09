Karachi temperature may drop to 07° C in next 24 hours

KARACHI - The city experienced a cold night with minimum temperature 08° Celsius, the Met Office forecast that the mercury may drop to 07° C in next 24 hours. The weather likely to remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh today with light to medium intensity nighttime fog in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur and adjoining areas. The chilly spell, attributed to icy winds from Quetta, have significantly lowered the feel like temperature in Karachi. The Meteorological Department earlier said that the temperature is being felt two to four degrees colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour. The weather department has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience cold and dry conditions for the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Sindh was recorded in desert town of Mithi Zero Celsius, while 1 Celsius recorded at Mohen jo Daro.

Mithi may experience minus-one temperature on Thursday, according to a Met Office report.